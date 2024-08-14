Business Standard
Vedanta Ltd Surges 1.21%

Vedanta Ltd Surges 1.21%

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd has lost 6.88% over last one month compared to 6.1% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.81% drop in the SENSEX
Vedanta Ltd gained 1.21% today to trade at Rs 427.8. The BSE Metal index is up 0.65% to quote at 30976.64. The index is down 6.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.15% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 0.97% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 44.2 % over last one year compared to the 20.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Vedanta Ltd has lost 6.88% over last one month compared to 6.1% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.81% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 25443 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.67 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 506.85 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.85 on 28 Sep 2023.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

