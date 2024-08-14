Borosil Scientific standalone net profit rises 54.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.17% to Rs 93.40 crore

Net profit of Borosil Scientific rose 54.05% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 93.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.93.4079.7111.737.8812.867.028.663.656.474.20