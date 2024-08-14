Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 6.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.17% to Rs 233.05 croreNet profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 6.55% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.17% to Rs 233.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 187.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales233.05187.68 24 OPM %5.725.89 -PBDT4.714.31 9 PBT4.424.02 10 NP3.092.90 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content