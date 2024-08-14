Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 6.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.17% to Rs 233.05 crore

Net profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 6.55% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.17% to Rs 233.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 187.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.233.05187.685.725.894.714.314.424.023.092.90