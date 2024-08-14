Black Box consolidated net profit rises 54.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.42% to Rs 1423.38 crore

Net profit of Black Box rose 54.93% to Rs 37.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 1423.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1571.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.