Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 33.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 569.13 croreNet profit of Ramky Infrastructure declined 33.31% to Rs 67.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 569.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 556.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales569.13556.80 2 OPM %20.4028.20 -PBDT123.10154.42 -20 PBT110.60143.09 -23 NP67.58101.34 -33
