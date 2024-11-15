Veerhealth Care standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.46% to Rs 5.15 croreNet profit of Veerhealth Care declined 23.08% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.46% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.153.83 34 OPM %9.325.48 -PBDT0.620.63 -2 PBT0.420.45 -7 NP0.300.39 -23
