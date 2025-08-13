Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 68.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.59% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Garware Marine Industries declined 68.42% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 36.59% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.260.41 -37 OPM %23.0856.10 -PBDT0.060.23 -74 PBT0.060.23 -74 NP0.060.19 -68
