Raymond consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 109.67% to Rs 557.46 croreNet profit of Raymond declined 42.08% to Rs 132.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 229.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 109.67% to Rs 557.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 265.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 365.97% to Rs 7631.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1637.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.17% to Rs 1946.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 972.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales557.46265.88 110 1946.84972.57 100 OPM %7.983.66 -6.751.63 - PBDT70.9347.89 48 224.44171.97 31 PBT34.2027.29 25 78.34112.76 -31 NP132.76229.21 -42 7631.361637.75 366
