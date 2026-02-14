Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 41.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.67% to Rs 62.56 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty rose 41.15% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 62.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.62.5663.6223.7919.2211.268.759.246.726.144.35

