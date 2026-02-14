Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 41.15% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 1.67% to Rs 62.56 croreNet profit of Ventura Guaranty rose 41.15% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 62.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales62.5663.62 -2 OPM %23.7919.22 -PBDT11.268.75 29 PBT9.246.72 38 NP6.144.35 41
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:05 AM IST