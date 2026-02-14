Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Sales rise 34.98% to Rs 37.93 crore

Net loss of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.98% to Rs 37.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales37.9328.10 35 OPM %27.7122.88 -PBDT4.902.07 137 PBT0.78-0.96 LP NP-0.540.64 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

