Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veranda Learning Solutions to roll out CIAP program in India

Veranda Learning Solutions to roll out CIAP program in India

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Veranda Learning Solutions entered into a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Institute of Accountants and Bookkeepers (IAB), UK, to roll out the Certified International Accounting Professional (CIAP) program in India.

This six-month program will equip students with globally recognized accounting and bookkeeping skills, aligning them with the surging demand in the Outsourced Accounting Services (OAS) sector. With the Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing (F&A BPO) market projected to hit $134.65 billion by 2032, the CIAP program promises to be the gateway to lucrative and future-ready careers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

India will have more than two major airlines in 'due course': Air India CEO

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Mutual funds seek relaxation in framework to prevent market abuse

border, barbed wire, cross-border

'Great progress' made in implementing border pact with India: Chinese army

Google

LIVE: CCI orders probe against Google for 'unfair' biz in listing of real money games on Play Store

Banks credit growth

Deposit growth slightly outpaces credit growth at 11.21%: RBI data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon