Veranda Learning Solutions to roll out CIAP program in India

Veranda Learning Solutions entered into a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Institute of Accountants and Bookkeepers (IAB), UK, to roll out the Certified International Accounting Professional (CIAP) program in India.
This six-month program will equip students with globally recognized accounting and bookkeeping skills, aligning them with the surging demand in the Outsourced Accounting Services (OAS) sector. With the Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing (F&A BPO) market projected to hit $134.65 billion by 2032, the CIAP program promises to be the gateway to lucrative and future-ready careers.
