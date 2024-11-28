Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS sets up an advance research center at IIT Kharagpur Research Park

TCS sets up an advance research center at IIT Kharagpur Research Park

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services has set up an advanced research center in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP) to produce high-quality research in the areas of digital health, robotics and intelligent systems leveraging edge computing, embedded systems, and AI. Located in the institute's research park in New Town, Kolkata, the TCS Research Center will feature three state-of-the-art laboratories where over 150 TCS scientists will explore cutting-edge technologies and push the boundaries of innovation.

The laboratories will be in the domains of - Sensing and Communications, Edge Computing and Analytics, and Robotics and Visual Computing. Researchers will have access to state-of-the-art equipment at the center enabling them to accelerate innovations in cutting-edge technologies such as edge computing, embedded systems and Artificial Intelligence. This new center serves as a testament to TCS' rich history of collaboration with the academia to create business and societal impact.

 

The center will anchor TCS-funded research programs that will be launched in partnership with academic partners, including IIT KGP. The TCS Research Center at IIT KGP will also boast of a customer experience center where TCS clients across industries such as mining, agriculture, mobility, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail can gain exclusive experience of original research concepts by TCS. Workshops held at the customer experience center will be open to external participation where TCS scientists, industry subject matter experts as well as the IIT KGP faculty will collaborate to find solutions to industry problems. Building on the strong relationship shared by TCS and IIT KGP, this center will serve as a pioneer for setting up similar labs in the future.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 850 pts; Nifty below 24,100; Infosys drag, Adani Ent up 3%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

All three Gandhis in Parliament: Priyanka takes oath, joining Sonia & Rahul

OnePlus 13 (Image: OnePlus China)

OnePlus Ace 5 could launch as OnePlus 13r in India, unveiling set for Dec

smartphones, mobile

Parents should set screen time boundaries for their own health too

Lucky Baskhar OTT

Lucky Baskhar OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch crime drama

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon