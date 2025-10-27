Monday, October 27, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vikran Engineering wins solar power project of Rs 354 cr

Vikran Engineering wins solar power project of Rs 354 cr

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Vikran Engineering has been awarded a prestigious turnkey EPC contract worth Rs 354 crore by Ellume Energy MH SolarOne (SPV) for the 100 MW AC / 120 MW DC Solar Power Project in Maharashtra.

Under the terms of the Letter of Award (LOA), Vikran Engineering will execute the project on a lump-sum turnkey basis, encompassing comprehensive design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar power plant, ensuring it becomes fully operational for its intended purpose.

The scope also includes adherence to stringent technical standards, safety norms, and performance monitoring systems, with all major components such as PV modules, inverters, and transformers sourced from Tier-1 manufacturers in compliance with IEC and BIS standards.

 

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

