Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 43.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.03% to Rs 151.89 croreNet profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 43.86% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 151.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 150.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales151.89150.34 1 OPM %1.763.96 -PBDT3.916.98 -44 PBT3.886.95 -44 NP2.885.13 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content