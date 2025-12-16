Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel secures Rs 148-cr AMC services contract from ORGI

RailTel secures Rs 148-cr AMC services contract from ORGI

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India said it has bagged a domestic work order worth Rs 148.48 crore from the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India (ORGI), for the procurement of comprehensive annual maintenance contract (AMC) services.

The order involves AMC services for servers, storage systems, network and network security devices, along with the renewal of related software licences.

The total order value, as per the work order, is Rs 148.40 crore. The contract is to be executed by 21 December 2030.

RailTel said neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

 

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

Also Read

IPL 2026 Auction live updates

IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on CSK-KKR; bidding starts at 2:30 PM IST

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP steady, subscription tops 15x; should you bid?

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

West Bengal draft electoral rolls published: 5.8 mn voters deleted in SIR

biking, motorcycles, motor bikes

Premium bike sales rise 4% despite GST hike for 350 cc-plus models

The BSE Sensex on Tuesday recovered partly from the day's low on buying interest in Bharti Airtel and select bank stocks.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 550 pts, Nifty near 25,850; Axis Bank dips 5%, Eternal 4%

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.34% to Rs 3334.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Goel Construction rises after bagging Rs 87-cr service order

Goel Construction rises after bagging Rs 87-cr service order

PM-KUSUM Empowers Farmers to Adopt Solar Energy, Boost Income and Achieve Energy Independence

PM-KUSUM Empowers Farmers to Adopt Solar Energy, Boost Income and Achieve Energy Independence

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of KCP at 'A+/A1' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of KCP at 'A+/A1' with 'stable' outlook

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayGoa Nightclub FireDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon