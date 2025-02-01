Business Standard

Vinati Organics gains as Q3 PAT jumps 22% QoQ

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Shares of Vinati Organics rallied 4.79% to Rs 1,753.45 due to impressive sequential performance.

On a consolidated basis, Vinati Organicss net profit gained 21.78% to Rs 93.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 76.94 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations spiked 16.44% to Rs 521.68 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25. PBT jumped 22.76% to Rs 126.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 10.21% while revenue from operations tumbled 5.71% in Q3 FY25. PBT slipped 5.18% YoY.

Total expenses dropped by 9.10% to Rs 401.73 crore in the third quarter from Rs 441.99 crore recorded in the same period last year. This was primarily due to lower raw material costs (down 13.99% YoY) and lower power and fuel costs (down 4.61% YoY).

 

Vinati Organics is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of specialty organic intermediaries, monomers, and polymers.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

