Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and NCC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2025.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and NCC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2025.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd tumbled 9.18% to Rs 178.55 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd crashed 8.95% to Rs 298.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22312 shares in the past one month.

Ircon International Ltd lost 7.88% to Rs 204.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shed 7.76% to Rs 439.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

NCC Ltd pared 7.53% to Rs 233.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

