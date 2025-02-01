Business Standard

TVS Motor Company records 17% sales growth in Jan'25

TVS Motor Company records 17% sales growth in Jan'25

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sell 3.97 lakh units

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 397,623 units in January 2025 with a growth of 17% as against 339,513 units in the month of January 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 18% with sales increasing from 329,937 units in January 2024 to 387,671 units in January 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 10% with sales increasing from 268,233 units in January 2024 to 293,860 units in January 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 12% with sales increasing from 155,611 units in January 2024 to 174,388 units in January 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 29% with sales increasing from 132,290 units in January 2024 to 171,111 units in January 2025.

 

EV sales registered a growth of 55% with sales increasing from 16,276 units in January 2024 to 25,195 units in January 2025.

The Company's total exports grew by 46% increasing from 69,343 units in January 2024 to 101,055 units in January 2025. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 52% with sales increasing from 61,704 units registered in January 2024 to 93,811 units in January 2025.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered growth of 4% with sales increasing from 9,576 units in January 2024 to 9,952 units in January 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

