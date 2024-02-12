Sensex (    %)
                        
Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales decline 8.60% to Rs 5.42 crore
Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.60% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.425.93 -9 OPM %6.276.58 -PBDT0.250.33 -24 PBT0.060.12 -50 NP0.070.05 40
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

