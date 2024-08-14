Vinny Overseas Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pokarna Ltd, United Drilling Tools Ltd, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and DCM Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2024. Pokarna Ltd, United Drilling Tools Ltd, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and DCM Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Vinny Overseas Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 4.09 at 14-Aug-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pokarna Ltd soared 12.76% to Rs 869.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10704 shares in the past one month.

United Drilling Tools Ltd spiked 11.39% to Rs 262. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3141 shares in the past one month.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 1031. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCM Financial Services Ltd rose 9.90% to Rs 6.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6360 shares in the past one month.

