Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / Results / IPO-bound OYO reports first ever net profit of Rs 229 crore in FY24

IPO-bound OYO reports first ever net profit of Rs 229 crore in FY24

OYO's adjusted Ebitda grew by 215 per cent to reach nearly Rs 877 crore in FY24, up from about Rs 277 crore in FY23, the travel tech platform reported in its annual report

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

The company's total costs decreased by about 13 per cent to nearly Rs 4,500 crore in FY24

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO-bound unicorn OYO reported its first-ever net profit at Rs 229 crore during the financial year ended March, as per its latest annual report.
Ritesh Agarwal, OYO founder, acknowledged on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that the numbers have exceeded his earlier estimate of Rs 100 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"One big learning for me over the years is under-promise and over-deliver. Our audited results are published post-adoption by the board. The effort of OYOpreneurs has delivered Rs 229 crore net profit, exceeding my earlier estimate of Rs 100 crore," Agarwal tweeted.
In a statement, OYO informed that the first-ever net profit comes on the back of eight consecutive quarters of positive Adjusted Ebitda.
"OYO's Adjusted Ebitda grew by 215 per cent to reach nearly Rs 877 crore in FY24, up from about Rs 277 crore in FY23," the travel tech platform reported in its annual report.
Aiming for global expansion, the company said it has acquired K&J Consulting, which operates the premium rental homes company Checkmyguest Group, based in Paris, France, through a share swap arrangement.

More From This Section

Yatharth Hospital

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp Q1 results: Net profit rises 47.3% to Rs 1,032 crore

q1 results, company quarter 1

Hindalco Q1 profit surges 25%; Ananya, Aryaman Birla on company' s board

NBCC

NBCC Q1 results: Net profit rises 38% to Rs 107 cr on higher income

Dish TV

Dish TV Q1 results: Net loss at Rs 1.56 cr on decline in revenue

To capitalize on this global growth, the company is issuing 7,92,84,312 "Series G Fully and Compulsory Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares" for the acquisition.
OYO's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at nearly Rs 0.36 in FY24, a significant turnaround from the loss per share of about Rs 1.93 reported in FY23, the company said.
In FY24, OYO added several new hotels, driven by strong business performance, increased demand, and improved market sentiment, according to its annual report.
"As a result, its inventory grew from 12,938 at the end of FY23 to 18,103 by the end of FY24...Hence, the company's consolidated revenue from operations remained stable at nearly Rs 5,388 crore against around Rs 5,463 crore in FY23," the report stated.
The company's total costs decreased by about 13 per cent to nearly Rs 4,500 crore in FY24 from around Rs 5,207 crore in the previous year.
The annual report attributed this reduction to a leaner cost structure, "by reduction in general & administrative spend and optimising marketing spends while maintaining topline growth".
A company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Ebitda) is a measure of its profitability of the operating business only, thus before any effects of indebtedness, state-mandated payments, and costs required to maintain its asset base.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

OYO raises Rs 1,457 crore from investors in series G funding round

Office space, workplace, workpace, co-working space

OYO's co-working firm Innov8 inaugurates three centers in Delhi-NCR region

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo opens first luxury hotel in Dubai, eyes boosting premium properties

Oyo

SoftBank Group-backed Oyo in talks to raise Rs 1,000 cr from family offices

Oyo posts maiden profitable year with Rs 100 cr PAT in FY24: Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo posts maiden profitable year with Rs 100 cr PAT in FY24: Ritesh Agarwal

Topics : IPO Oyo OYO Hotels & Homes OYO Rooms corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon