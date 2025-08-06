VIP Clothing standalone net profit rises 865.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.59% to Rs 65.45 croreNet profit of VIP Clothing rose 865.22% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.59% to Rs 65.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales65.4550.12 31 OPM %9.535.59 -PBDT3.941.01 290 PBT3.260.31 952 NP2.220.23 865
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content