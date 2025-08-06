Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 159.35 croreNet profit of Sanghvi Movers rose 3.01% to Rs 41.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 159.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales159.35130.93 22 OPM %52.7755.95 -PBDT87.5687.15 0 PBT56.2154.61 3 NP41.8140.59 3
