Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 159.35 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers rose 3.01% to Rs 41.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 159.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales159.35130.93 22 OPM %52.7755.95 -PBDT87.5687.15 0 PBT56.2154.61 3 NP41.8140.59 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Lupin Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 1,219 cr in FY26

Lupin Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 1,219 cr in FY26

INR recovers from record low levels; RBI maintains status quo

INR recovers from record low levels; RBI maintains status quo

RBI's policy pause leaves bulls in limbo; Nifty below 24,600 mark

RBI's policy pause leaves bulls in limbo; Nifty below 24,600 mark

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index falls 2.03%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index falls 2.03%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon