Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vipul Organics hits record high after receiving consent to establish for Ambernath facility

Vipul Organics hits record high after receiving consent to establish for Ambernath facility

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Vipul Organics said that it has received the consent to establish for its newly constructed factory at Ambernath, Maharashtra from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

After obtaining the consent, the facility will increase the manufacturing capacity for pigments preparations by 3 times.

The company produces its own pigment intermediates from which it produces a range of Pigment powders and Pigment Dispersions. It distributes its Pigment Powders under the brand SunTone and Pigment Dispersions under SunPrint, SunCoat, SunAqua, SunSeed, SunCos and SunTint.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The companys Ambernath facility was set up in 1998 and currently produces Naphthols, Pigment Powders, Pigment Dispersions, Reactive Dyes, Acid Dyes and Direct Dyes.

 

Vipul Organics is a specialty chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment. The company provides total colouring solutions to paint, printing ink, plastics and masterbatches, textiles, rubber & latex, agriculture, leather, dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals, food beverages and confectionaries industries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1.14 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 0.52 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 5.3% YoY to Rs 38.06 crore in Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 0.71% to end at Rs 313.95 on the BSE. It also hit an all-time high at Rs 327 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Anurag Thakur

Rahul Gandhi promoting 'tukde tukde' ideology: Anurag Thakur attacks Cong

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Crash Highlights, Oct 3: Israel war triggers 1769-pt sell off in Sensex; Nifty ends at 25,250

Diwali

Festivals spark Rs 50,000 crore business surge, Delhi to see Rs 8,000 crore

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Prisoners of all castes should be treated in humane manner & equally, says SC

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Investors loss Rs 11 trillion in the worst market crash since Aug 5

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon