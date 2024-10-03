Business Standard
Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, Dabur India Ltd and Godrej Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 October 2024.

Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup lost 8.32% to Rs 981 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 222 shares in the past one month.

 

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd crashed 6.98% to Rs 413.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

360 ONE WAM Ltd tumbled 6.74% to Rs 945.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14544 shares in the past one month.

Dabur India Ltd corrected 6.27% to Rs 580.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61190 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Industries Ltd slipped 6.16% to Rs 1117.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26684 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

