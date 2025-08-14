Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 43.74% to Rs 8.61 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 300.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.74% to Rs 8.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.615.99 44 OPM %3.377.68 -PBDT1.350.60 125 PBT1.170.30 290 NP0.880.22 300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints towards red opening; Australia's unemployment rate declines to 4.2%

GIFT Nifty hints towards red opening; Australia's unemployment rate declines to 4.2%

Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Rossell Techsys undertakes capacity expansion of existing premises

Rossell Techsys undertakes capacity expansion of existing premises

RLF reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

RLF reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Coral Laboratories standalone net profit declines 70.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Coral Laboratories standalone net profit declines 70.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon