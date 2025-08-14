Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coral Laboratories standalone net profit declines 70.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Coral Laboratories standalone net profit declines 70.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales decline 40.56% to Rs 18.82 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories declined 70.91% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 40.56% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.8231.66 -41 OPM %11.5833.89 -PBDT4.1712.26 -66 PBT3.7211.77 -68 NP2.568.80 -71

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

