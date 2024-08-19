Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishnu Chemicals gains after board OKs to acquire 100% stake in Jayanshree Pharma

Vishnu Chemicals gains after board OKs to acquire 100% stake in Jayanshree Pharma

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Vishnu Chemicals advanced 1.38% to Rs 445.35 after the company's board approved to acquire 100% stake in Jayansree Pharma for total consideration of Rs 51.99 crore.
Jayansree Pharma is engaged in business of manufacturing of chemicals and has presence in India. Its turnover for FY23 was Rs 29.54 crore.
The company has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in Jayansree Pharma. The said newly acquired company will manufacture speciality chemicals and operate in allied area, in-line with the holding company.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The said acquisition will be completed within 3 months.
Vishnu Chemicals manufactures a wide range of chemicals. The company's products include Sodium Dichromate, Potassium Dichromate, Basic Chromium Sulphate and Yellow Sodium Sulphate, Chromic Acid, White Sodium Sulphate, Saccharin and Sodium Saccharin.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 6.5% YoY to Rs 30.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 12.6% to Rs 337.44 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 299.74 crore in Q1 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

LIVE: Student arrested in Kolkata over 'Assassinate Mamata' social media post

Upcoming IPO

Upcoming IPO: Ethanol producer TruAlt Bioenergy files DRHP; details

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This Dolly Khanna-owned stock has zoomed 98% in 4 weeks, trades at new high

Expect strong demand, occupancy in Q3, Q4 after subdued 1st qtr: EIH Ltd

Expect strong demand, occupancy in Q3, Q4 after subdued 1st qtr: EIH Ltd

stock market broker

Here's why Techno Electric stock is locked in 5% upper circuit on August 19

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon