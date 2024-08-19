Vishnu Chemicals gains after board OKs to acquire 100% stake in Jayanshree Pharma

Vishnu Chemicals advanced 1.38% to Rs 445.35 after the company's board approved to acquire 100% stake in Jayansree Pharma for total consideration of Rs 51.99 crore.

The company has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in Jayansree Pharma. The said newly acquired company will manufacture speciality chemicals and operate in allied area, in-line with the holding company.

The said acquisition will be completed within 3 months.

Jayansree Pharma is engaged in business of manufacturing of chemicals and has presence in India. Its turnover for FY23 was Rs 29.54 crore.