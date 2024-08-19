Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark launches Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution

Glenmark launches Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA (Glenmark) has launched Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% (OTC); compare to the active ingredient in Pataday2 Twice Daily Relief.
According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks' period ending 13 July 2024, the Pataday Twice Daily Relief (OTC) market achieved annual sales of approximately $26.4 million.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Commenting on the launch, Fabio Moreno, Head - OTC Sales & Marketing, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. said, We are excited to announce the launch of Olopatadine Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1%, addressing the growing demand for a new supplier in this category. This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality overthe-counter solutions for our customers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mutual funds likely to get nod to invest in ETFs with India presence

Yen carry trade: India sees redemptions worth $66 mn, mostly from midcaps

share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds nearly 250 pts, Nifty rises around 100 pts in pre-open

Naval vessels from South Korea, the US and Japan navies (Photo: Reuters)

China accuses Philippines of deliberately crashing ship into Chinese vessel

monsoon

Sindh CM mobilises local authorities as heavy rainfall wreaks havoc

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Waning demand expected to hit breakneck rally in India's auto stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon