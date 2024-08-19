Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 48.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.38% to Rs 385.40 croreNet profit of Incred Financial Services rose 48.52% to Rs 93.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 44.38% to Rs 385.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales385.40266.94 44 OPM %64.8967.16 -PBDT129.9086.76 50 PBT125.6083.01 51 NP93.2462.78 49
