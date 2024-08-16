Tasty Dairy Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.61 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 93.40% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net Loss of Tasty Dairy Specialities reported to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 93.40% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.4221.52-37.32-16.78-2.22-5.29-2.65-5.83-2.61-4.29