Vision Cinemas consolidated net profit rises 1000.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 138.24% to Rs 1.62 croreNet profit of Vision Cinemas rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 138.24% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.620.68 138 OPM %9.888.82 -PBDT0.160.06 167 PBT0.110.01 1000 NP0.110.01 1000
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content