Sanstar standalone net profit declines 49.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.50% to Rs 195.33 croreNet profit of Sanstar declined 49.22% to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.50% to Rs 195.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 248.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales195.33248.84 -22 OPM %5.859.48 -PBDT13.4325.72 -48 PBT10.0421.29 -53 NP7.5114.79 -49
