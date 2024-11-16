Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 20.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.97% to Rs 60.98 croreNet profit of Indag Rubber declined 20.28% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.97% to Rs 60.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales60.9864.17 -5 OPM %3.418.01 -PBDT6.157.51 -18 PBT4.766.22 -23 NP3.974.98 -20
