VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 15.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 237.78% to Rs 91.64 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 152.80% to Rs 6.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 89.74% to Rs 266.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of VMS Industries declined 15.85% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 237.78% to Rs 91.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.91.6427.13266.37140.390.910.412.28-0.261.951.908.903.361.791.808.452.981.381.646.322.50