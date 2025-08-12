VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 29.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.40% to Rs 39.64 croreNet profit of VMS Industries declined 29.51% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 62.40% to Rs 39.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 105.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.64105.42 -62 OPM %0.302.17 -PBDT0.791.07 -26 PBT0.600.87 -31 NP0.430.61 -30
