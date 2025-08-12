Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 13.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.02% to Rs 132.84 croreNet profit of Rathi Bars declined 13.40% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.02% to Rs 132.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 147.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales132.84147.64 -10 OPM %2.362.41 -PBDT1.932.09 -8 PBT0.840.97 -13 NP0.840.97 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content