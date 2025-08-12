Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Trio Mercantile & Trading rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.420.45 -7 OPM %-16.67-22.22 -PBDT0.110.06 83 PBT0.110.06 83 NP0.080.06 33
