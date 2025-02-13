Business Standard

VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 88.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Sales decline 54.52% to Rs 33.56 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries declined 88.19% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 54.52% to Rs 33.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 73.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales33.5673.79 -55 OPM %-0.574.80 -PBDT0.603.96 -85 PBT0.453.86 -88 NP0.342.88 -88

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

