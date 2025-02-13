The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit declines 73.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.92% to Rs 26.91 croreNet profit of The Grob Tea Co declined 73.90% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.92% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales26.9134.03 -21 OPM %2.4910.11 -PBDT1.523.50 -57 PBT0.652.49 -74 NP0.652.49 -74
