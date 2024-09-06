Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea tanks after foreign broker downgrades price by 83%

Vodafone Idea tanks after foreign broker downgrades price by 83%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Vodafone Idea slumped 11.66% to Rs 13.43 after the foreign broker forecasted a potential downside of over 80% for the telecom company's stock price.
The foreign broker has maintained a Sell rating on Vodafone Idea, revising its target price marginally upward to Rs 2.50 per share from Rs 2.20 previously.
Despite the slight increase in the target, the new forecast still represents a substantial declined from Thursdays closing price.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The foreign broker anticipates free cash flow will remain negative at least until in FY31. The broker projects an additional 300 basis points decline in market share over the next 3-4 years.
 
Additionally, the foreign broker said that to achieve sustainable free cash flow neutrality, average revenue per user (ARPU) would need to increase by Rs 200-270, compared to December 2024 levels.
Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India's leading telecom service provider. The company provides pan India voice and data services across 2G, 3G and 4G platforms. The company holds large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave 5G spectrum in 16 circles.
The telecom service providers consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 6,432.1 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 7,840 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations decline marginally to Rs 10,508.3 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 10,655.5 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE NSE, Share market, Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 1,200 pts, Nifty50, Financials fall 1%; all sectors red

Gowri Habba 2024

Gowri Habba 2024: All you need to know about Swarna Gowri Vratha puja

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC junks plea seeking to restrain BJP from using lotus as party symbol

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Investment-friendly ecosystem key to Kerala's ease of business reforms: CM

Godfrey Phillips

Godfrey Phillips shares zoom 11% after board to mull on 2:1 bonus issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon