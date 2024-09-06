Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UR Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

UR Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
NDL Ventures Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 September 2024.
NDL Ventures Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
UR Sugar Industries Ltd lost 15.98% to Rs 10.25 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56138 shares in the past one month.
 
NDL Ventures Ltd crashed 9.77% to Rs 113.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21631 shares in the past one month.
Fino Payments Bank Ltd tumbled 7.89% to Rs 419.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45562 shares in the past one month.
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd pared 7.12% to Rs 440.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.67 lakh shares in the past one month.
IIFL Securities Ltd dropped 6.83% to Rs 315.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

cable, network cable

Black Box targets tripling sales over next 4 yrs on US networking demand

BSE NSE, Share market, Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 1,200 pts, Nifty50, Financials fall 1%; all sectors red

Gowri Habba 2024

Gowri Habba 2024: All you need to know about Swarna Gowri Vratha puja

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC junks plea seeking to restrain BJP from using lotus as party symbol

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Investment-friendly ecosystem key to Kerala's ease of business reforms: CM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon