UR Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

UR Sugar Industries Ltd lost 15.98% to Rs 10.25 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56138 shares in the past one month.

NDL Ventures Ltd crashed 9.77% to Rs 113.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21631 shares in the past one month.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd tumbled 7.89% to Rs 419.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45562 shares in the past one month.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd pared 7.12% to Rs 440.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Securities Ltd dropped 6.83% to Rs 315.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

