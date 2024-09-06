Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Indigo Paints Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Indigo Paints Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 236.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 139.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.69 lakh shares
Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 236.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 139.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.69 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.16% to Rs.1,491.90. Volumes stood at 3.42 lakh shares in the last session.
 
Sapphire Foods India Ltd witnessed volume of 33.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.20 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.12% to Rs.325.00. Volumes stood at 25.82 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 22.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.54% to Rs.3,790.00. Volumes stood at 22.1 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 34.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.61% to Rs.370.05. Volumes stood at 3.83 lakh shares in the last session.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd saw volume of 61221 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11651 shares. The stock increased 0.80% to Rs.6,945.00. Volumes stood at 20395 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

cable, network cable

Black Box targets tripling sales over next 4 yrs on US networking demand

BSE NSE, Share market, Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 1,200 pts, Nifty50, Financials fall 1%; all sectors red

Gowri Habba 2024

Gowri Habba 2024: All you need to know about Swarna Gowri Vratha puja

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC junks plea seeking to restrain BJP from using lotus as party symbol

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Investment-friendly ecosystem key to Kerala's ease of business reforms: CM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon