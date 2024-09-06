Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 248.06 points or 1.81% at 13425.91 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 5.01%), Oil India Ltd (down 4.21%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.96%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.79%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 2.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 2.58%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.58%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.29%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.11%), and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (down 2.1%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, IRM Energy Ltd (up 3.04%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 0.87%), and Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 0.62%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 353.98 or 0.63% at 56167.63.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 132.58 points or 0.79% at 16654.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 265.15 points or 1.05% at 24879.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 952.12 points or 1.16% at 81249.04.

On BSE,1380 shares were trading in green, 2493 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

