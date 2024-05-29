Business Standard
Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 24.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 5.33% to Rs 44.45 crore
Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India declined 24.62% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 44.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.26% to Rs 36.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 177.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales44.4542.20 5 177.82162.89 9 OPM %21.3530.73 -25.3725.27 - PBDT13.2515.76 -16 59.7652.33 14 PBT10.2713.29 -23 48.7942.81 14 NP7.419.83 -25 36.2931.76 14
First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

