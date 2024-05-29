Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 395.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.41% to Rs 11.14 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 4.83% to Rs 5.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.42% to Rs 37.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans rose 395.35% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.11.149.9137.0237.9420.385.7517.2614.522.930.708.077.682.860.507.907.482.130.435.865.59