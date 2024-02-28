Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Metal stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 94.95 points or 0.35% at 27240.81 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 2.77%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.44%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.8%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.36%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 0.2%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.03%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.82%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.7%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.07%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.95 or 0.03% at 73118.17.
The Nifty 50 index was up 11.15 points or 0.05% at 22209.5.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.57 points or 0.19% at 45975.12.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.73 points or 0.05% at 13552.35.
On BSE,1742 shares were trading in green, 1311 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal shares gain

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge lower

Benchmarks under pressure; metal shares slip; VIX climbs 6.37%

Telecom stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables shares rise

GE T&amp;D India hits the roof on bagging Rs 370-cr order from Power Grid

Vodafone Idea board OKs raising equity funds up to Rs 20,000 crore

EaseMyTrip forges strategic partnership with Zaggle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon