Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20800 shares

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Atul Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 April 2025.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20800 shares. The stock increased 6.30% to Rs.774.80. Volumes stood at 10016 shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 28925 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13198 shares. The stock increased 3.22% to Rs.1,020.25. Volumes stood at 15648 shares in the last session.

 

Muthoot Finance Ltd saw volume of 17328 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12884 shares. The stock dropped 6.20% to Rs.2,151.75. Volumes stood at 21655 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd saw volume of 3107 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2323 shares. The stock increased 0.92% to Rs.5,226.60. Volumes stood at 1530 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd saw volume of 11517 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9301 shares. The stock dropped 4.17% to Rs.1,505.25. Volumes stood at 8562 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

RBI reduces policy repo rate by 25 bps to 6%

Nifty trades below 22,450; IT shares slump

NTPC Green forms JV with MAHAPREIT to launch NTPC-MAHAPREIT green energy for renewable projects

Senco Gold hits the roof after revenue climbs 19% YoY in Q4

GRSE bags LoA from Govt of India worth Rs 590 crore

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

