Volumes jump at Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd counter

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 June 2024.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd witnessed volume of 1787.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 110.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.62% to Rs.49.29. Volumes stood at 140.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 32.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.59 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.82% to Rs.664.50. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd saw volume of 17.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.52% to Rs.9,574.85. Volumes stood at 6.39 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 3.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55791 shares. The stock gained 5.61% to Rs.1,047.05. Volumes stood at 39128 shares in the last session.

L&T Finance Ltd clocked volume of 426.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.07% to Rs.175.85. Volumes stood at 130.51 lakh shares in the last session.

