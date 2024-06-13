Business Standard
KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 June 2024.
KIOCL Ltd soared 10.68% to Rs 473.55 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 93019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28038 shares in the past one month.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd surged 10.53% to Rs 504.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34507 shares in the past one month.
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd spiked 8.81% to Rs 48.03. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.71 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd spurt 8.32% to Rs 39.47. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
Home First Finance Company India Ltd exploded 7.74% to Rs 1041.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14532 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

